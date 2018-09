Madison Keys of USA receives medical treatment during a match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action against Madison Keys of the USA during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts against Madison Keys of the USA during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Madison Keys of the United States was forced to retire in the second set of her Wuhan Open second round match against Germany’s Angelique Kerber on Tuesday.

Keys retired at four games to one down in the second set after picking up an injury to her left knee.