Germany's Angelique Kerber walks through the crowd after defeating American Serena Williams in the women's final of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Germany's Angelique Kerber holds the championship trophy (L) and American Serena Williams poses with the runner-up trophy (R) after the women's final at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 14, 2018 EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Germany's Angelique Kerber hits a forehand during her match against American Serena Williams in the 2018 Wimbledon final, played at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 14, 2018 EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Germany's Angelique Kerber, world No. 10, won her first-ever Wimbledon title on Saturday after defeating Serena Williams of the United States 6-3, 6-3 in the final round.

The 11th-seed winner became the first German to claim the Wimbledon trophy since Steffi Graf in 1996.