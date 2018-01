Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts during her fourth round match against Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action against Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan during their fourth round match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Angelique Kerber of Germany (L) shakes hands with Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan (R) at the conclusion of their fourth round match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates her win against Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan during their fourth round match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber on Monday defeated Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the Australian Open round of 16 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

With her six breaks from 13, the 30-year-old German won in two hours and eight minutes over 88th-ranked Hsieh, who knocked out Spanish third seed Garbiñe Muguruza in the second round.