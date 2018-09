Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return to Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia hits a return to Angelique Kerber of Germany during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Germany’s Angelique Kerber crashed out of the US Open after losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Slovakia's 29th seed Dominika Cibulkova in the third round on Saturday.

The Wimbledon champion becomes the latest top seeded player in the women’s draw to suffer a shock early exit from Flushing Meadows, joining the likes of world number one Simona Halep and number two Caroline Wozniacki.