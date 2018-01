Maria Sharapova of Russia in action during her third round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO

Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates after winning her third round match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO

Maria Sharapova of Russia in action during her third round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates after winning her third round match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Angelique Kerber of Germany on Saturday prevailed against Maria Sharapova of Russia 6-1, 6-3 in a clash between two former world No. 1s and previous Australian Open champions.

The 21st seed Kerber needed just 64 minutes to dispatch Sharapova - who won the Australian Open title in 2008 - in the third round of the first Grand Slam event of the season.