Russia's Vera Zvonareva returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their first round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Germany's Angelique Kerber, world No. 10, advanced to the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday after a difficult match against Vera Zvonareva of Russia 7-5, 6-3.

In one hour and 23 minutes, the 2016 runner-up struck six aces and 20 winners against Zvonareva, herself the 2010 runner-up but currently ranked world No. 142.