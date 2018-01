Angelique Kerber plays a return shot to Ashleigh Barty during the women's final match at the Sydney International Tennis Tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Ashleigh Barty (L) and Angelique Kerber pose with trophies at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Angelique Kerber poses for a photograph with the winner's trophy at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Angelique Kerber of Germany on Saturday defeated Ashleigh Barty of Australia 6-4, 6-4 to claim the Sydney International tennis tournament title.

Kerber, ranked world No. 22, needed 70 minutes to beat her Australian rival, world No. 11, winning her first title of the season and her 11th career trophy.