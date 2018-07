Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko hits a shot to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their semifinal match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/BEN CURTIS

Germany's Angelique Kerber hits a shot to Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their semifinal match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates her win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in their semifinal match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Germany's Angelique Kerber, world No. 10, reached the final at Wimbledon on Thursday after defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-3, 6-3.

The 2016 Australian Open and US Open champion took one hour and eight minutes to end world No. 12 Ostapenko's best-ever run at Wimbledon.