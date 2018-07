Switzerland's Belinda Bencic hits a forehand to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their fourth round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates her win over Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the fourth round at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Germany's Angelique Kerber, 11th seeded, defeated Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) on Monday to book a place in the quarterfinal round at Wimbledon.

The 2016 Wimbledon runner-up needed one hour and 48 minutes to earn her first win over Bencic, 21, in their fourth career match.