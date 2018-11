Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the first inning of game one of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHARLES KRUPA

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Boston Red Sox in the top of the first inning of game five of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

Star opening pitcher Clayton Kershaw on Friday agreed to extend his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $93 million.

The deal ensured Kershaw, who is considered one of the best opening pitchers in the league, would not be listed as a free agent.