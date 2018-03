Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in action against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

South African tennis player Kevin Anderson on Wednesday struggled in his match against Spanish Pablo Carreno but persevered and secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters 1000, scoring 4-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (6) over his Spanish rival, in two hours and 18 minutes.

In his next match, Anderson will face Croatian Borna Coric, who won against American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-4.