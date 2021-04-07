Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has penned a contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until at least 2025.
Kevin De Bruyne (R) of Manchester City in action against Mahmoud Dahoud (L) of Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, 1st leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in Manchester, Britain, 06 April 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL
