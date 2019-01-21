Kevin-Prince Boateng appears for Sassuolo against Parma Calcio 1913 during a Serie A match in Parma, Italy, on Nov. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Elisabetta Baracchi/File

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined FC Barcelona on loan from Italy's Sassuolo, the Catalan club said Monday.

The loan agreement includes an option to make the move permanent for 8 million euros ($9 million), Barça said.