Kevin Tway of the United States was leading the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii at the end of the opening round on Thursday.

Tway, who came third in the 2018 FedEx Cup and won the 2018 Safeway Open at Napa, California, finished the day with a 7-under-66 on the Plantation course at Kapalua Resort in Maui with seven birdies and no bogeys.