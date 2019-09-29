Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (L) duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (R) during their La Liga Primera Division soccer match played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, 28 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martín

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R), Sergio Ramos (c) and Gareth Bale duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Saúl Ñíguez (2R) and Stefan Savic (2L) during their La Liga Primera Division soccer match played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, 28 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martín

Real Madrid took home a point from Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano, where Zinedine Zidane's players lacked precision, but cemented its collective improvement, especially at a defensive level.

Five key aspects of Madrid’s derby are: