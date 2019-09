Real Madrid's forward Karim Benzema (R) scores the 0-1 during the Spanish LaLiga match between Sevilla FC and Real Madrid CF at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Andalusia, Spain, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ Raul Caro Cadenas

Real Madrid managed to take the LaLiga lead, tied with Athletic Club, after conquering Sevilla’s Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, where it had lost its previous four league matches.

In its 1-0 win, Madrid showed commitment, coach Zinedine Zidane looked more confident, Sergio Ramos brought back order and Karim Benzema extended his sweet moment.