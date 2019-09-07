Spain's Paco Alcacer (2-L) celebrates with his teammate Sergio Ramos (C) after scoring the 2-0 lead during the UEFA EURO 2020 group F qualifying soccer match between Romania and Spain at National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, 05 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Robert Moreno earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Romania on his debut as Spanish national team coach in a competitive match after displaying vertical soccer, great pace and resolve.

The key aspects of Moreno’s debut are as follows: