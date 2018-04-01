Fans enter for the final matches of the Miami Open tennis tournament at the Crandon Park Tennis Center on Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida, on April 1, 2018. The 2019 Miami Open is scheduled to be held at the Hard Rock Stadium north of downtown Miami, home of the Miami Dolphins. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The Miami Open bids farewell on Sunday to Key Biscayne, a venue with a marked Caribbean accent and surrounded by nature, where since 1985 the tennis tourney considered to be the "fifth Grand Slam" event has been held, and it is saying goodbye with the bittersweet sensation of exchanging history and memories for modernity.

The lack of renovations to the Crandon Park tennis facilities has somewhat reduced the Miami Open's luster in recent years, but it hopes to reacquire it starting in 2019 at the Hard Rock Stadium, located in north Miami, although it is leaving a special and classic venue that many tennis pros - not to mention the public - love and don't want to leave behind when the men's final between American John Isner and Germany's Alexander Zverev concludes.