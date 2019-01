Spain's King Felipe VI (C) and Queen Letizia (C-L) pose for a family picture with the emeritus King Juan Carlos I (6R) and emeritus Queen Sofia (5R) and laureates during the 2017 National Sports Awards ceremony held at the Palace of El Pardo in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spain's King Felipe VI (R) gives the Ibero-American Community Award to Costa Rican goalkeeper Real Madrid during the 2017 National Sports Awards ceremony held at the Palace of El Pardo in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

The ruling Spanish monarch Thursday presented Real Madrid Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, and 12 other winners, with the coveted Spanish National Awards of Sports.

The award ceremony, presided over by King Felipe VI, his wife Letizia, mother Sofia and father Juan Carlos, began by commemorating three Spanish mountain climbers; Adrian San Juan, Sergi Porteros and Gerard Borrull all of whom died Sunday while climbing the scenic Nevado Mateo peak in the Andes Mountain Range in Peru.