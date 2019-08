(L-R) Real Madrid players Raphael Varane, Ferlane Mendy and Mariano attend the team's training session in Madrid, Spain, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

(L-R) Real Madrid players Marcelo, Casemiro and Luka Modric attend the team's training session in Madrid, Spain, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Real Madrid's Keylor Navas (C), along with teammates Marcelo (R) and Mariano, attends the team's training session in Madrid, Spain, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Keylor Navas took part in Real Madrid team training at the club’s facilities on Saturday ahead of the side's match with Villarreal.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper has been recently linked with a move out of Madrid, heading to France’s Paris Saint Germain.