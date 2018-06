Madison Keys of the USA celebrates winning against Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania during their women's round of 16 match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

United States tennis player Madison Keys, 13th seeded, on Sunday defeated 31st-seed Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career

The 2017 US Open finalist earned her victory in 65 minutes, and has not lost a single set in this year's French Open.