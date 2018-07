Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand returns to Madison Keys of the US in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand serves to Madison Keys of the US in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Madison Keys of the US returns to Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Madison Keys of the US serves to Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

World No. 11 Madison Keys of the United States defeated World No. 91 Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday in the second round of Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old took one hour and 16 minutes to secure her spot in the Grand Slam tournament's third round for the fifth time in her career.