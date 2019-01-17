Madison Keys (L) of the United States and Anastasia Potapova (R) of Russia after their women's singles match on day four of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Madison Keys of the United States on Thursday beat Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

In humid conditions, 17th seed Keys defeated World No. 89 Potapova in straight sets.