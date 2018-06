Madison Keys of the USA reacts as she plays Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during their women's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan plays Madison Keys of the USA during their women's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Madison Keys of the USA plays Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during their women's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

United States' Madison Keys has secured her place in the French Open semifinals with a two-set win over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Beating Putintseva 7-6 (7-5) 6-4, Keys managed in an hour and 24 minutes to qualify for the last-four for the first time in her career.