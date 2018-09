US tennis player Madison Keys celebrates her win over Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sept. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova in action against US tennis player Madison Keys at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sept. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

US tennis player Madison Keys in action against Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sept. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

US tennis player Madison Kays, the 14th seed, on Monday defeated Slovakia's 29th-ranked Dominika Cibulkova 6-1, 6-3 to move to the quarterfinals at the US Open for the second consecutive year.

Keys - who made it to the final at the tourney in Flushing Meadows, New York, last year - will next face off against the winner of the match between Russia's 22nd-seeded Maria Sharapova and Spain's Carla Suarez.