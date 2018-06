Maria Sakkari of Greece plays Daria Kasatkina of Russia during their women's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Daria Kasatkina of Russia celebrates winning against Maria Sakkari of Greece during their women's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays Madison Keys of the USA during their women's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Madison Keys of the USA plays Naomi Osaka of Japan during their women's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

United States' Madison Keys on Friday defeated Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-1, 7-6(9-7) at the third round of Roland Garros, a grand slam tournament on clay court.

Keys, the world No. 13, took an hour and 23 minutes to qualify for the last-of-16 fourth round.