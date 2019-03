Real Madrid's Marco Asensio (R) in action against Celta Vigo's Wesley Hoedt (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on March 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Isco Alarcon celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Celta de Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Keylor Navas celebrates his side's opening goal in the La Liga soccer match against Celta de Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Celta de Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Zinedine Zidane's second spell as head coach at Real Madrid has begun auspiciously after the team secured its first win in a month and a half at the Santiago Bernabeu home ground stadium.

The French former playing great called upon the squad's "old guard," including goalie Keylor Navas, left-back Marcelo, playmaker Francisco "Isco" Alarcon and winger Gareth Bale into his starting lineup against Celta Vigo.