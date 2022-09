Nick Kyrgios of Australia throws his racquet against Karen Khachanov of Russia, during their quarterfinals match at the US Open Tennis Championships, at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Karen Khachanov of Russia reacts after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their quarterfinals match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Karen Khachanov of Russia in action against Nick Kyrgios of Australia, during their quarterfinals match at the US Open Tennis Championships, at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Russia’s Karen Khachanov defeated the Australian Nick Kyrgios Tuesday after three hours and 40 minutes to qualify for the semifinals of the United States Open, in which he will meet world No. 5 Casper Ruud.

Khachanov, ranked No. 31 beat Kyrgios 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4 and eliminated the No. 23 seed, who defeated defending Champion Daniil Medvedev in the previous round.