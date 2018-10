Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action during his men's semifinal match against countryman Karen Khachanov at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky

Third-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov overcame a second-set hiccup to defeat second-seeded countryman Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 Saturday and advance to the final of the Kremlin Cup, an indoor, hard-court ATP and WTA tournament played at the Olympic Stadium in Moscow.

Next up for Khachanov in Sunday's final will be unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.