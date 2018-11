Karen Kachanov of Russia returns the ball to Dominic Thiem of Austria during their semifinal match at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Dominic Thiem of Austria returns the ball to Karen Kachanov of Russia during their semifinal match at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov topped sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4, 6-1 to reach the Paris Masters final for first time in his career.

World No. 18 Khachanov needed just one hour and 11 minutes to win his first-ever clash with Thiem, world No. 8.