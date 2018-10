Karen Khachanov of Russia poses with the trophy after winning the men's final of the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky

Third-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia easily beat Adrian Mannarino of France 6-2, 6-2 in the Kremlin Cup final on Sunday, earning his third trophy in as many championship matches.

Khachanov, 22, secured his first title on Russian soil, and becomes the first Russian to win the tournament since Mikhail Youzhny in 2009.