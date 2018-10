Peter Gojowczyk of Germany in action during his first round match against Damir Dzumhu of Bosnia at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia in action during his first round match against Peter Gojowczyk (unseen) of Germany at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Karen Khachanov (R) of Russia shakes hands with Filip Krajinovic (L) of Serbia after winning their first round match againstat the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in action during his first round match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Karen Khachanov of Russia reacts during his first round match against Filip Krajinovic (unseen) of Serbia at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Russia's Karen Khachanov, world No. 18, beat world No. 34 Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 7-5, 6-2 on Monday and advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters.

Khachanov, 22, was down 3-5 in the first set but saved one set point at 4-5, then went on to clinch the first set and storm through the second, sealing his first career win at the tournament in one hour and 16 minutes.