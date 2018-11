Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his quarter-final match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Karen Khachanov of Russia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their quarter-final match at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Alexander Zverev (R) of Germany receives medical treatment during his quarter-final match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Karen Khachanov of Russia reacts after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in their quarter-final match at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Russia's Karen Khachanov trounced fellow rising star Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 on Friday at the Paris Masters to secure his second career berth in the semi-finals of an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.

Playing for only the second time at this indoor hard-court tournament, the 22-year-old Khachanov needed just an hour and 10 minutes to earn his first win against Zverev in three meetings.