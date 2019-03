Afghan activist Khalida Popal attends the presentation of a joint report by Unicef and Barcelona FC on childhood and sport in Barcelona, Spain, 31 March 2019. EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

A knee injury may have taken feminist activist Khalida Popal (Kabul, 1987) off the playing field but it hasn't stopped her from her main mission: defending the voices of silenced women all over the world.

The former Afghan soccer player spoke to Efe during the presentation of a report by the FC Barcelona Foundation and UNICEF on the impact of the sport on child development, something that Popal took advantage of to highlight the social strength of football.