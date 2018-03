Spain's Thiago Alcantara (L) in action against Germany's Sami Khedira (R) during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Spain in Duesseldorf, Germany, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Juventus' German midfielder Sami Khedira on Saturday reassured fans about his physical status, saying a minor issue forced him to leave the field during Germany's friendly 1-1 draw against Spain.

Initially, it was thought that a knee problem caused Khedira be substituted in the 53rd minute of the game, held Friday night in the German city of Dusseldorf.