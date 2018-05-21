Although domestic soccer leagues across Europe are coming to close, one of the most exciting matches in club competition, the UEFA Champions League final, was yet to come, as documented on Monday by an epa photojournalist in Kiev, this year's host city, where excited fans were enjoying the build up.

When the whistle blows at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium at 9.45pm local time Saturday, soccer fans around the world will become glued to television sets as Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, a team comfortable on the European stage with 12 cups won, takes on Liverpool which has exceeded expectations this year with several notable displays of brilliance thanks to its attacking style.