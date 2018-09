Eibar defender Ivan Ramis (R) in action against Leganes forward Nicolas Santos (L) during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between SD Eibar and CD Leganes in Eibar, Spain, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GORKA ESTRADA

Eibar forward Kike (L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring what proved to be the winning goal in a Spanish La Liga soccer match against CD Leganes in Eibar, Spain, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GORKA ESTRADA

Spanish striker Kike scored on a header in the 51st minute to give Eibar a 1-0 victory Saturday over Leganes at Ipurua Municipal Stadium and its second win of the 2018-2019 La Liga season.

Little separated the two sides in an intense start to the match, with neither club able to establish control of midfield and few forays made into the other side's penalty area.