SD Eibar players celebrate the opening goal against Girona FC during their Spanish La Liga soccer matcg at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in Girona, northeastern Spain, on May 05, 2018. EFE-EPA/Robin Townsend

Girona FC midfielder Borja Garcia (L) shoots the ball next to Senegalese Papa Diop of Eibar during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in Girona, northeastern Spain, on May 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN TOWNSEND

Eibar forward Enrique Garcia (R) celebrates his goal against Girona during their Spanish La Liga soccer matcg at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in Girona, northeastern Spain, on May 05, 2018. EFE-EPA/Robin Townsend

Girona FC midfielder Takashi Inui (L) vies for the ball against defender Pedro Alcala of SD Eibar during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in Girona, northeastern Spain, on May 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN TOWNSEND

With two goals from Enrique "Kike" Garcia Martinez, Eibar thrashed Girona 4-1 on Saturday in the 36th round of La Liga.

Both teams still have hopes of finishing the Spanish league in a Europa League qualifying spot.