Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts during her singles round robin match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands celebrates after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany in their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Eighth-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands on Monday surprised top-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany, earning a 1-6, 6-3 y 6-4 victory in the Red Group of the WTA Finals tourney held in Singapore.

The Dutch player needed one hour and 36 minutes to bounce back from her 1-0 deficit and obtain her revenge on the world No. 2 after having been defeated at the hands of the German during Roland Garros earlier in the year.