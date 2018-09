Second placed Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates on the podium after the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Italy in Monza, Italy, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen is to leave Scuderia Ferrari at the end of the 2018 season, returning back to Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team on a two-year contract, both teams announced Tuesday.

Raikkonen first joined Sauber in 2001, where he had made his debut in F1, spending only one year before joining McLaren in 2002.