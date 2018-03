Freiburg's Florian Kath (R) in action against Bayern's Joshua Kimmich (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich's right back Joshua Kimmich on Friday extended his contract with the Bundesliga leader for three years, meaning he is to stay at the club until 2023.

The Germany international said he was proud to stick at Bayern, according to a statement from the club.