King Felipe VI of Spain is flanked by FIFA president Gianni Infantino (L) and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (R) before the start of the trophy ceremony after the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, May 28, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

King Felipe VI of Spain is due to preside over the Copa del Rey final match between Barcelona and Seville, sources from the Zarzuela Palace, the king's offical residence, confirmed Tuesday.

Felipe has always attended Copa del Rey final matches since he was proclaimed the head of state in June 2014.