Supporters of Spain cheer prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B soccer match between Portugal and Spain, in Sochi, Russia, Jun 15, 2018.(RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta EDITORIAL USE ONLY

King Felipe VI of spain greets onlookers upon his arrival at the Cathedral of San Luis, in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Jun 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

The king and queen of Spain, Felipe and Letizia, arrive at the Cathedral of San Luis accompanied by the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell (L), in New Orleans, USA, Jun 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zipi

Spain's King on Friday expressed optimism over the Spanish national football team reaching the final of the World Cup in Russia, despite a 3-3 tie with Portugal in the first game, and said that the Spanish team coached by Fernando Hierro is very strong.

King Felipe VI made the remarks during his visit to New Orleans with Queen Letizia to mark the 300th anniversary of the founding of the city in the southern United States.