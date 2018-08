Regatta competitors in action during the third day of the 37th King's Cup sailing races, in Majorca island, eastern Spain, Aug 1, 2018. EFE- EPA/BALLESTEROS

Image taken during the third day of the 37th King's Cup sailing races, in Majorca island, eastern Spain, Aug 1 2018. EFE-EPA/BALLESTEROS

Competitors in action during the third day of the 37th King's Cup sailing races, in Majorca island, eastern Spain, Aug 1,t 2018. EFE- EPA/ BALLESTEROS

Spain's King Felipe VI (C) at the Aifos 500 helm during the third day of the 37th King's Cup sailing races, in Majorca island, eastern Spain, Aug 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/BALLESTEROS

The King of Spain on Wednesday attended Day 3 of the 37th edition of the king's sailing cup regatta (Copa del Rey) at the helm of the royal sailing yacht, Aifos 500, currently in third place in the Swan 50 category after two days competing in the azure Palma bay waters.

The 37 Copa del Rey-Mapfre, is organized by Palma's "Real Club Nautico" Yacht Club (RCNP) by appointment of Spain's Royal Sailing Federation (RFEV) and sponsored by the MAPFRE insurance company.