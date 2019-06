Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Dominic Thiem of Austria in the French Open final at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Rafael Nadal of Spain in the French Open final at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Rafael Nadal of Spain in the French Open final at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during a break as he plays Dominic Thiem of Austria in the French Open final at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning over Dominic Thiem of Austria in the French Open final at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Sunday rolled over Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, winning his record-extending 12th French Open title and bringing his Grand Slam tally to 18 trophies.

Nadal, who claimed his first title at Roland Garros in 2005, needed three hours and one minute to make history.