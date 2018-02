Mayor of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Augusto Hidalgo (L), and the local councilor for New Technologies, e-Administration and Sport Aridany Romero (R) during the presentation of the Spanish Basketball King's Cup in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, on Feb. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT

President of Spain's Professional Basketball Players' Association, Alfonso Reyes, following a meeting with the Basketball Clubs' Association in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Secretary-general of the Spanish basketball clubs' association, Esther Queralto, following a meeting with the Professional Basketball Players' Association, in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

CSD President José Ramón Lete (C) during a meeting with members of the Spanish Professional Basketball Players' Association (ABP) and the Association of Basketball Clubs (ACB) in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT

Following five hours of negotiations, Spain's Association of Basketball Clubs and its Basketball Players' Syndicate on Thursday called off talks and thus maintained a strike that looks set to disrupt the forthcoming Copa del Rey final in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria scheduled to take place between February 15 and 18.

The key to the dispute is the renewal of the collective agreement, which expired in Dec., whereby funds are paid into a Social Fund by the club association (ACB).