Overall leader Polish Michal Kwiatkowski (2L), second classified Alejandro Valverde (L), Mountain leader Luis Angel Mate (3L) and fourth classified Belgian Laurens de Plus (R) are seen before the start of the fourth stage of the Spanish cycling Vuelta in Velez, Spain, Aug. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Manu Bruque

Riders in action during the fourth stage of La Vuelta 2018 cycling tour over 161.4 km from Velez to the Alfaguara Mountains in Velez, Spain, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

US rider Benjamin King of Dimension Data celebrates winning the fourth stage of the La Vuelta 2018 cycling tour over 161.4 km from Velez to the Alfaguara Mountains, Spain, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

United States cyclist Ben King (Dimension Data) won stage four of the Vuelta a España road race on Tuesday, while Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) kept the overall lead for the third straight day.

King, 29, sprinted across the finish line to win his maiden Grand Tour stage victory in the hilly 161.4-kilometer route from Velez-Malaga to Alfacar, clocking a time of four hours, 33 minutes and 12 seconds.