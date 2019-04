Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton argues a call with an official during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RHONA WISE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Sacramento Kings and the National Basketball Association have opened a joint investigation into allegations that Kings coach Luke Walton sexually assaulted a woman, the two entities said in a statement on Thursday.

Walton signed a contract with the Kings on Apr. 15, after parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers.