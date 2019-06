Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) and head coach Juergen Klopp react after the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Liverpool head coach Juergen Klopp (front R) and the team celebrate after the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Liverpool's head coach Juergen Klopp celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool’s sixth UEFA Champions League title after a 2-0 victory over Tottenham has dominated Sunday’s sporting headlines in the British press.

The Sunday Times called Liverpool “Kings of Europe,” highlighting that the fans of the victorious side celebrated on the streets of Madrid, where the Champions League final took place on Saturday.