The INEOS 1:59 Challenge provided this photo of Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge. EFE-EPA/INEOS 1:59 Challenge/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Only 25 seconds separate Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge from a feat that no other athlete has achieved: running a marathon in less than two hours.

The holder of the world record with a time of 2:01:39 hours, set in Berlin on Sept. 16, 2018, Kipchoge completed 42km (26mi) on Italy's Monza motor-racing circuit in 2017 in 2:25.